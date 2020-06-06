Coronavirus in Conn.: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline, Cases Exceed 43,500

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut are continuing to decline as cases exceed 43,500.

There are 333 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 17 since yesterday, according to new numbers released by the state on Saturday.

In Connecticut, there are 43,818 cases of coronavirus, including an increase of 358 cases since yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 4,055, including an additional 17 since yesterday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

In total, 293,474 people have been tested for coronavirus in Connecticut, including an additional 8,160 people since yesterday.

Phase 2 Reopening to Begin a Few Days Early

The governor plans to start the next phase of reopening the state a few days early after closing non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of starting Phase 2 on June 20, Gov. Ned Lamont said Phase 2 will start on June 17 as long as COVID hospitalizations and infection rates remain low.

Among the businesses that the governor has said will be able to open in Phase 2 are gyms, nail salons and movie theaters.