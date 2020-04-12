Coronavirus in Conn.: Over 12,000 Cases, More Than 500 Deaths Reported Statewide

There are now more than 12,000 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and over 500 people have died.

Since yesterday, 525 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state and an additional 60 people have died of virus-related complications.

The new numbers released on Sunday bring the total number of cases in the state to 12,035 with 554 deaths reported.

In total, 41,220 patients have been tested for coronavirus, including 1,389 since yesterday.

There are currently 1,654 patients hospitalized for the virus with 61 more people hospitalized since yesterday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

Fairfield County: 5,534 with 248 deaths

Hartford County: 1,914 with 116 deaths

Litchfield County: 403 with 24 deaths

Middlesex County: 299 with 18 deaths

New Haven County: 2,946 with 119 deaths

New London County: 190 with 7 deaths

Tolland County: 182 with 17 deaths

Windham County: 66 with 1 death

Pending Address Validation: 501 with 4 deaths

Among the state's 215 nursing homes, 105 (49%) have had at least one confirmed case of coronavirus. A total of 1,362 nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19 where 352 (26%) were hospitalized and 195 (14%) have died, according to the state.

The coronavirus death toll in the United States has surpassed 20,600 while the total number of cases was just over 530,000 Sunday, according to a tally from John's Hopkins University.

The country now has the most deaths related to the virus in the world after it surpassed Italy's nearly 19,500 deaths Saturday.