One Dead, Several Injured in Crash in Conn.

One person is dead and several people have serious injuries after a crash in Bloomfield.
Police said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Blue Hills Avenue and Dudley Town Road just before 5:30 a.m. Friday and several people were in one of the vehicles.
Blue Hills Avenue is closed between Route 305 and West Dudley Town Road and police said it will be closed for a while as they investigate.
