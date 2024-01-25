Crews responding to church collapse in New London, Conn.

The roof of a church on Union Street in New London has collapsed.

Photos from the mayor show that a large part of the roof is gone and video from people who are passing by shows large amounts of rubble.

New London police are asking people to avoid the area around Union, Masonic, State, Eugene O'Neill and Gov. Winthrop Boulevard.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Michael Passero

Gov. Ned Lamont issued the following statement about the collapse:

“I am in communication with State Police and emergency management officials regarding the church collapse in New London and we have deployed state emergency services personnel and equipment to assist in response efforts. I urge everyone in the area to follow the direction of law enforcement and other first responders who are working to keep the community safe.”

Photo courtesy of Katherine Tomasek Loiselle

New London City Hall and the post office is closed until further notice.

The New London Emergency Disaster Services team has been requested to the scene. They'll provide water, coffee and snacks.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.