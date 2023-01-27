Dam Breaks, Flooding Neighborhood in East Bridgewater

A dam broke Friday in Halifax, Massachusetts, causing major flooding in a neighborhood downriver in East Bridgewater, according to police.

Bridgewater police said Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp, as water is overflowing the road and bridge near Robin's Pond. They said the road will be blocked and impassable until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected to make sure it wasn't compromised.

Aerial footage showed not only the submerged bridge but numerous area homes completely surrounded by water. Outdoor furniture and what appeared to be an inflatable pool could also be seen floating around one home.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

PHOTOS: Homes, Streets Flood in East Bridgewater After Dam Breaks

There is no word yet on what caused the dam to break in Halifax, which is about six miles southeast of East Bridgewater.

No further details were immediately available.