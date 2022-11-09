Paul Pelosi Attacked

Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Indicted by Federal Grand Jury

A federal grand jury indicted David DePape, the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi on federal charges.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A federal grand jury indicted David DePape, the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi on federal charges.

DePape was arrested last month. He’s accused of breaking into the Pelosi house and attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

The grand jury charged DePape with one count of assault upon an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to target the official and one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official.

If he’s found guilty, he could spend 30 years in prison.

