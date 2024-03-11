Dead dog found dumped along side of road in Connecticut

Coventry police are investigating after a dog was found dead and dumped on the side of the road. The pitbull’s body was inside of a bin on South Street off Route 6.

It was a passerby who first spotted the blue plastic bin behind a guardrail.

“She stopped to check, because she said that she thought maybe somebody dumped some kittens. And when she stopped to look, she came upon the deceased dog and called us,” Coventry Police Officer Michelle Krukoff said.

Krukoff was part of the response to the scene. Police found a deceased, dark gray female pitbull with white paws and cropped ears. They say she had been shot in the chest.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“For anybody to be able to do this to an animal, is very disturbing,” Krukoff said.

Krukoff said it appears the 50- to 55-pound dog recently had puppies.

Police are now seeking surveillance video that can help the investigation, but say that will be difficult to find from the brush area next to a field where the dog was found. So they are also relying on tips.

“I'm hoping that the suspect more than likely told somebody, and that person does the right thing and comes forward with the information,” Krukoff said.

At the Connecticut Humane Society, Executive Director James Bias said it is important to find the suspect in this case, because such a violent act could mean others might also be in danger.

“There's definitely a strong correlation between people who abuse animals that also have the propensity for abusing people as well,” Bias said. “So DCF, and our state Animal Control cruelty officers cross report, and because they do feel strongly that there is going to be that connection.”

Under Connecticut’s Animal Cruelty Laws, killing a dog is a felony.

“That intentional killing of an animal could send you to jail for quite a while,” Bias said.

Now Desmond’s Army, an animal law advocate group, is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information should contact Coventry police at 860-742-7331. They can ask for Officer Krukoff.