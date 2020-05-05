Gov. Ned Lamont has canceled in-person classes for public school students in kindergarten through grade 12 for the rest of the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distance learning will continue for the rest of the school year and schools will also be required to continue providing meals to children under the school lunch and breakfast programs for consumption at home, as they have been throughout this emergency.

“I know how important it is for so many students and teachers to finish out the school year, and I was holding out hope – particularly for high school seniors – that we’d at least be able to complete the final few weeks, but given the current circumstances and to protect everyone’s safety, it has become clear that it’s just not possible,” Lamont said in a statement.

The governor said he is consulting with state and local education officials about whether summer school should go on as scheduled and expects to have guidance toward the end of this month.

The State Department of Education and the Governor’s Learn from Home Task Force have been distributing remote learning resources that have been donated to Connecticut, including 60,000 Dell laptops from the Partnership for Connecticut and more than 185,000 Scholastic book packs for prekindergarten to eighth grade student. Due to global supply chain shortages during the pandemic, the laptops and book packs are arriving to Connecticut in staggered waves, according to the governor's office.

The Connecticut Education Association released a statement supporting the governor's decision.

“We understand the emotion and sadness regarding closing schools and missing certain milestones and celebrations, but at this time, everyone’s top priority must be to protect the health of students and staff, and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said CEA President Jeff Leake.

Lamont will be joined at 4 p.m. by State Dept. of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona and Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye to announce the next steps for the school year in the state at today's briefing.

Up until now, schools were closed through May 20.

The announcement comes as coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state declined for a twelfth straight day on Monday.

Lamont has said that he is looking for two straight weeks of a decline in hospitalizations before considering reopening Connecticut, which is consistent with federal guidelines as well.

Just yesterday, New Jersey joined other nearby states declaring all schools will remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the year.

In a tweet, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wrote the decision is to protect the health of our kids, educators and families.

Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced all of the state's schools including public, private and collegiate would stay closed through the rest of the academic year.

Last month, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced all schools in the state would remain closed through the end of the year.

The states are expected to continue with remote learning while the schools are closed.