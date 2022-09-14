mbta

Red Line Service Resumes After Delays Due to Medical Emergency

Shuttle buses are replacing service between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations

By Marc Fortier

There were delays on the Ashmont Branch of the MBTA's Red Line Wednesday afternoon due to a medical emergency at Shawmut station.

The transit agency said in a tweet around 2 p.m. that shuttle buses were service between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations due to a medical emergency. Transit police later confirmed that a 14-year-old Boston Public Schools student intentionally jumped onto the tracks as a train was coming. That student was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Train service has resumed.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

