Demolition of former theater in Fall River begins after fire

A historic building in Fall River, Massachusetts is being demolished on Thursday after a fire took place.

Demolition crews were beginning their work on the Brightman Street building today, according to WJAR.

The building was known formerly as the Royal Theatre.

The building was vacant at the time of the fire and is under investigation for possible arson.

The home next door to the building suffered water damage and authorities said the building was a complete loss.

No injuries were reported.