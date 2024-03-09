Derailment causes delays on MBTA Green Line

Shuttle buses are replacing service in the MBTA's green line due to a derailment near Kenmore on Friday.

According to the MBTA, the derailment cause service changes in multiple branches.

Cleveland Circle and Riverside trains will end at Kenmore station while westbound services will be rerouted to the E branch at Copley.

Service to Boston College, Cleveland Circle, and Riverside will take place through shuttle buses at Copley.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No injuries were reported.

"We want to assure passengers that we are diligently working to restore regularly scheduled service as soon as possible and investigating the cause. The process of re-railing the trolley is underway, and we expect to restore Green Line service within two hours." said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng.