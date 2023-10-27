Search of Gardner lake concludes, manhunt continues for man wanted for wife's murder

A dive team's search of a lake in Gardner, Massachusetts, on Friday as part of the ongoing search for a man wanted for murder in connection with the shooting death of his wife earlier this week has concluded.

State police said their Dive Team and Marine Unit searched Lake Wampanoag with assistance from Massachusetts Environmental Police. The lake is near the location in Camp Collier where Aaron Pennington's car was found earlier in the week and is within the forested area that law enforcement personnel have been searching on foot and by air.

Police said around 3:30 p.m. that the search of the lake had concluded and Pennington was not located. There was no specific information that he was in the lake, but police have been investigating all possibilities.

Pennington, 33, is charged in the fatal shooting of his wife, Breanne Pennington, 30, inside the couple's Gardner home on Sunday.

Police released a new photo of Aaron Pennington on Thursday, hoping it will help them find the murder suspect.

Gardner Police, State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, and the @MassStatePolice are continuing to work on locating Pennington, who is wanted on a murder warrant in connection with the death of his wife, Breanne Pennington. https://t.co/zg1Rkn49Ou — Joseph D. Early Jr. (@worcesterda) October 26, 2023

Gardner Police were called to the couple's Cherry Street home when their four children left the house and went to a neighbor’s residence.

Breanne Pennington was found dead in the family home. City property records show Aaron Pennington has owned the home since June 2022.

Tuesday's search for Aaron Pennington, wanted for murder, has concluded and will resume Wednesday.

Police said Aaron Pennington left around 9 a.m. in his white 2013 BMW Model 320 sedan.

On Monday evening, a hunter spotted his vehicle about 1,500 feet down a wooded trail off Kenton Street near an area known as Camp Collier, a land trust used by Boy Scouts and church groups in Gardner, investigators said. Police began searching the wooded area for him.

A murder warrant for his arrest was filed Wednesday in Gardner District Court.

Police are warning the public not to approach Aaron Pennington, noting that he is potentially armed. Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.