Dozens of Animals – Some Injured – Rescued From Tyngsboro Amid Animal Cruelty Investigation

A Tyngsboro man faces prison time with about 43 animals—some injured—found on his property after an MSPCA investigation in late October.

The list of animals included ducks, dogs, horses, roosters, chickens, and Guineafowls, Tyngsboro police said.

“The chickens and the birds had a lot of respiratory issues,” Christina Cannon, MSPCA Nevins Farm Adoption Center manager, said.

Adevalter Majesky, 50, of Tyngsboro surrendered the animals after an investigation led officers and members of the MSPCA to find a thoroughbred horse on his property suffering from sepsis and severe injuries. He faces animal cruelty charges.

The horse had to be humanely put down, according to police.

MSCPA members were not sure why there were dozens of animals on the property.

Majesky appeared before a judge for his arraignment and remained in jail as of Friday.