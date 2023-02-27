DRAFTKINGS

DraftKings Says It's Been Hiring in Mass. — But Won't Say How Much

By Lucia Maffei

Boston-based DraftKings Inc. has added jobs in Massachusetts since the state legalized sports betting last summer, fulfilling a promise CEO Jason Robins made in 2021 while testifying on Beacon Hill in favor of legalization.

However, a spokesman for the company declined to say how many jobs the company has hired locally since legalization.

