Drunken Wrong-Way Driver Stopped With Spike Strips on I-89 in NH

A wrong-way driver who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol was stopped by police on Interstate 89 in New Hampshire using spike strips overnight.

State police said they received a call around midnight about a truck driving north in the southbound lanes of I-89 in Concord. Another driver had called police and was able to provide updates on the vehicle's location as troopers responded.

Meanwhile, Hopkinton police officers were able to position themselves ahead of the truck on I-89 and deployed spike strips which brought the vehicle to a stop.

The driver of the truck, Allen Whitcomb, 69, of Henniker, was taken into custody by Hopkinton police and charged with aggravated driving under the influence, resisting arrest and reckless conduct. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled be arraigned in Concord District Court at a later date.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact state police at 603-223-4381.