NH Student Accused of Making Racist Homecoming Proposal No Longer Enrolled at School

A New Hampshire student accused of making a racist homecoming proposal is no longer a student at Trinity High School in Manchester, school officials announced over the weekend.

Trinity High School President Nathan Stanton said this type of behavior or any similar behavior is not tolerated or accepted.

"Trinity faculty, students, and alumni are Pioneers wherever they are. We believe, and we teach, that each person is created in the image and likeness of God and therefore has inherent dignity and value," he said. "Racial Mockery or acts of racism are at odds with those beliefs and are absolutely unacceptable. We will continue to educate and support our students and faculty in order that they understand the grave importance of the teaching of the Catholic Church on racism and that they live accordingly in every aspect of their lives."

The student's name has not been released by the school due to privacy issues, school officials said.

All school athletic events scheduled over the weekend were postponed of "an abundance of caution," Stanton said, noting that threats of violence were made against the school in the wake of last week's incident.

David Thibault, superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Manchester, issued a statement Saturday condemning the incident and confirming that the student is no longer enrolled at Trinity High School.

"I was deeply upset and concerned at the Homecoming proposal image posted to social media by a former Trinity High School student," he said. "As Catholics, we believe that every human being has been created in the image and likeness of God, and we are called to treat every person with dignity and respect. The sentiment expressed in that photo has no place in our community."

Thibault said the "viral narrative" that the student was only suspended for one day and was allowed to continue his participation in school sports was "baseless."

All students impacted by the incident are being encouraged to talk with their parents, faculty, the school chaplain, administration and school counselors, he said. School-wide discussions and listening sessions are also expected in the coming weeks.

"Trinity has a supportive community of faculty and staff, and I had the opportunity to meet with them yesterday; they care deeply for every student, and they are heartbroken that their students are hurting," Thibault said. "I want to convey my support for the entire Trinity family."