Dry-Stretch of Weather Will End With Sunday Showers

A few sprinkles and flurries passed by overnight across New England.

Light snow accumulated across the crown of Maine.

A few showers, sprinkles and clouds will linger across southern New England this morning.

Everyone will continue to dry out as drier air returns from the northwest and sunshine breaks out again.

Our highs will be in the 50s with some areas pushing the 60-degree mark.

We are tracking a split weekend with Saturday bringing the best weather.

Highs will again be in the 50s for most with mostly sunny skies to start and clouds increasing by evening.

A strengthening storm system will head in from the Great Lakes for Saturday night into Sunday.

A new coastal wave will also develop Sunday just to our south and that will bring the windy and rainy weather back to us and highs in the 40s.

The storm system pushes out for Monday, and we remain dry for most of next week.

Highs will continue to stay spring-like in the 50s, then in the 40s for Wednesday through Friday.

The next weekend, for now, will be in the 50s with a very slim chance of precipitation.

Stay tuned to our exclusive 10-day forecast.