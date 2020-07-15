Boston

Coronavirus Concerns, Boston's Swan Boats Won't Run for the First Time in 145 Years

Operation of Boston's Swan Boats will continue in 2021 due to coronavirus concerns

By Melanie Tymn

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, Boston's famed Swan Boats will not be reopening to the public until 2021.

The delay marks the first time in 145 years that the Swan Boats won't be running through the lagoon in the Boston Public Garden.

The Paget family has been operating the Swan Boats since the 1870s, offering day and nighttime rides for city residents.

After reviewing state health guidelines for Phase 3 reopening, the Paget family explored all options to safely begin operations and came to the decision to delay reopening until 2021.

"Our business is a small and intimate environment that brings people together in a memorable away," the Paget family wrote in a statement on their website. "As a result, we face some unique challenges in our operation that make it difficult to assure the level of safety we are committed to providing."

"The decision is one we believe is necessary and will mark a first in our 145 years of operation. We appreciate and value the support so many people have shown while we navigate our course during these unprecedented times."

