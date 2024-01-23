Miami

96-year-old Florida woman rescued after falling in hole that formed in her home

Miami Fire Rescue officials said the hole formed in the interior foundation of the home, and an elderly woman fell into it

An elderly woman had to be rescued after she fell into a hole that formed in her home in Miami, Florida, Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at the home at 921 Southwest 12th Avenue.

Photos released by fire rescue showed the hole in the floor with tiles cracked or missing, along with cracked walls.

Miami Fire Rescue
Photos released by Miami Fire Rescue show a hole in the floor and cracked walls at a home in Little Havana.

Firefighters assisted the woman out of the hole. She wasn't seriously injured.

Building inspectors were called to the home, which was cordoned off and evacuated. A total of six people were displaced as a result, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

