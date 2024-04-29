Parenting

Empowerment and Teen (Girl) Talk with Chelsey Goodan

NBC Universal, Inc.

After nearly 2 decades of work with teenage girls, Chelsey Goodan is inviting people into their minds with curiosity and fun instead of fear and judgement in her new book Underestimated: The Wisdom and Power of Teenage Girls. She is committed to showing people how much these young women can offer us if we simply listen. Today she talks with Maria about:

  • Inspiration for Underestimated: The Wisdom and Power of Teenage Girls
  • Understanding and identifying big feelings
  • Practical tips for creating safe spaces for teen girls to feel, think & speak
  • Beauty and body image standards & cultural conversations
  • Sex & sexuality

Follow along on with Chelsey Goodan: @chelseygoodan

Follow along on social: @thehubtoday & @mariasansone

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Mom2Mom

relationships May 12, 2023

Actress and author Khadeen Ellis on new book ‘We Over Me'

hub today Nov 30, 2022

Holly Robinson Peete Talks About Newest Book, Family & Hollywood Star

This article tagged under:

Parenting
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us