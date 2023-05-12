Actress and Author Khadeen Ellis on New Book ‘We Over Me'

She's a woman of many talents, a mom of four beautiful boys, and a newly named New York Times best-selling author!

Khadeen Ellis wrote her first book, "We Over Me: The Counterintuitive Approach to Getting Everything You Want from Your Relationship," with her husband Devale Ellis.

The couple has been together for more than 20 years, are raising four boys, and sharing family content with the world on their social sitcom, podcast, and beyond. The book was a way to share how they've kept their relationship strong and the lessons they've learned.

In the latest episode of Mom2Mom, Khadeen tells Maria Sansone about how they first met, shares advice for single ladies looking for a partner, the value of boundaries, and how she stacks her priority list. It's a fun girl chat that will have you feeling fulfilled and confident!

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Watch above or listen below to hear the full conversation between Maria and Khadeen!