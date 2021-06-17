Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor Announces Beer Garden, Outdoor Music For Summer

The resort casino is launching its Outdoor Summer Series

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts has announced a lineup of outdoor summer activities in another sign of life entering a "new normal" in the Bay State.

Announced Thursday, the Outdoor Summer Series features live music every Thursday, including reggae, pop, rock and other genres of music. The event is free with a reservation.

The resort casino is also partnering with Night Shift Brewing every Thursday through Sunday to operate an outdoor beer garden. Guests can enjoy lawn games and small bites on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Guests to the beer garden must be 21 years or older.

On July 11, 18, and 25, Encore will host a garden champagne brunch. All-you-can-eat buffet stations, a la carte menu and mimosas will be offered. Brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include local DJs and lawn games. Brunch starts at $55 per person.

Casinos in Massachusetts were allowed to fully reopen last month as the state loosened pandemic restrictions.

This article tagged under:

Encore Boston HarboreverettSummerlive music
