European markets head for lackluster open ahead of euro zone inflation, GDP data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lackluster open Tuesday ahead of a busy day of earnings and major data releases in the region.

Preliminary euro zone inflation data for April and first-quarter gross domestic product figures for the single currency area are due Tuesday, while earnings come from AF-KLM, Stellantis, Capgemini, Mercedes, VW, Lufthansa, Santander, Caixabank, OMV, HSBC, Glencore and Whitbread, among others.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets largely rose on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street moves, with investors awaiting China manufacturing purchasing managers' index for April.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were little changed Monday night after a positive start to the week, as investors brace for megacap earnings, the latest Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday, and a jobs report.

The central bank is broadly anticipated to keep interest rates steady, but traders will be looking to see if Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting comments are more hawkish after the recent spate of hotter inflation reports.

— Ganesh Rao

There's good news for equities in the week ahead, Bank of America says

Bank of America sees good news in the week ahead for equities, with risk skewed to the upside.

"Our economists see no sign of stagflation and expect a continued manufacturing recovery and strong job growth, which should be positive for stocks," wrote strategist Ohsung Kwon in a note from Monday.

Kwon elaborated that this week's manufacturing report should indicate that the manufacturing recession has ended. Additionally, Friday's April jobs report is also likely to indicate strength and "little sign of slowing momentum in the labor market," the strategist noted.

— Lisa Kailai Han

— Weizhen Tan

16 stocks in the S&P 500 hit new 52-week highs

Sixteen stocks in the S&P 500 hit new 52-week highs during Monday's trading session.

Of these names, nine stocks traded at their new all-time highs. These included:

Chipotle Mexican Grill trading at all-time-high levels back to its initial public offering in January 2006

Royal Caribbean trading at all-time-high levels back to its IPO in April 1993

Tractor Supply trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in 1994 after being taken private by an LBO in 1982

Goldman Sachs trading at all-time-high levels back to its IPO in May 1999

Carrier Global trading at all-time highs back to its spin-off from United Technologies in March 2020

Leidos Holdings trading at all-time-high levels back to the SAIC IPO in October 2006

Trane Technologies trading at all-time-high levels back through Ingersoll Rand's history, before its recent merger with Gardner Denver

Veralto trading at all-time highs back to its spin-off from Danaher in October 2023

Amphenol trading at all-time-high levels since its IPO in 1991

— Lisa Kailai Han, Christopher Hayes

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in mixed territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 2 points lower at 8,145, Germany's DAX down 8 points at 18,128, France's CAC 3 points lower at 8,051 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 13 points at 34,037, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from AF-KLM, Stellantis, Capgemini, Mercedes, VW, Lufthansa, Santander, Caixabank, OMV, HSBC, Glencore and Whitbread.

Data releases include preliminary euro zone inflation data for April and first-quarter gross domestic product figures for the single currency area.

— Holly Ellyatt