Everything You Need To Know About Massachusetts' Minimum Wage Increase

The minimum wage in Massachusetts is set to increase to $15 per hour beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.

The minimum wage increase is part of a bill that also called for an annual August sales tax holiday and paid leave for workers. Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill into law during the summer of 2018.

Massachusetts has now one of the highest minimum wages in the country, trailing only Washington D.C., which has a minimum wage of $16.10 per hour.

Here's what to know about the minimum wage increase:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The law that passed

In 2018, Massachusetts passed a law where minimum wage would increase by a dollar per hour every year until it reached $15 per hour in 2023.

Who benefits from the law

Employees' minimum wage will be $15 per hour starting Jan. 1, 2023. One estimate says it will increase the wages of one quarter of the Massachusetts' workforce

Tipped employees will also be getting a raise to $6.75 per hour in 2023. If the total hourly rate does not add up to $15 per hour, the employer must make up the difference.

Who it does not apply to

The minimum wage applies to all employees except agricultural workers, for most of whom the minimum wage is $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations and outside salespeople.

What to do if the law is not being followed

If you believe your rights have been violated in the workplace, you should call the Fair Labor Hotline at 617-727-3465 or file a complaint online here.

During the Fiscal Year 2022, the Fair Labor Division assessed more than $11.8 million in restitution and penalties against employers on behalf of working people in Massachusetts.

For all state wage and labor laws you can find more information here: