Father Charged After Infant Reportedly Fell, Died in West Hartford, Conn.

A father has been charged in connection to the death of his infant after the child reportedly fell in West Hartford and later died.

Officers were called to a home in West Hartford on Friday around 11:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they said it was reported that an infant sustained injuries from a fall while in the care of a parent. The child was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center by ambulance.

Due to the severity of the child's injuries, authorities said they began an investigation.

On Saturday, Connecticut Children's Medical Center notified officers that the infant had died due to the injuries he or she sustained, according to police.

The child's father, identified by investigators as 34-year-old Grant McAuslan, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor.

McAuslan is being held at the West Hartford Police Department on a $1.25 million bond.

The investigation is active and ongoing.