Father Charged After Infant Reportedly Fell, Died in West Hartford, Conn.

west-hartford-police-generic
NBC Connecticut

A father has been charged in connection to the death of his infant after the child reportedly fell in West Hartford and later died.

Officers were called to a home in West Hartford on Friday around 11:20 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When police arrived, they said it was reported that an infant sustained injuries from a fall while in the care of a parent. The child was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center by ambulance.

Due to the severity of the child's injuries, authorities said they began an investigation.

U.S. & World

Senator 3 hours ago

Bob Dole, Former Senator and Republican Presidential Candidate, Dies at 98

Oxford High School 4 hours ago

Third Party to Probe Oxford High's Actions Ahead of Shooting

On Saturday, Connecticut Children's Medical Center notified officers that the infant had died due to the injuries he or she sustained, according to police.

The child's father, identified by investigators as 34-year-old Grant McAuslan, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor.

McAuslan is being held at the West Hartford Police Department on a $1.25 million bond.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us