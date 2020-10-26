Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman Completes Supervised Release After College Admissions Scandal Conviction

Twelve months ago this weekend, the 'Desperate Housewives' actress walked out of a federal lockup in California

By David K. Li and Diana Dasrath

Felicity Huffman escorted by police into court
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images

Felicity Huffman has fully paid her debt to society following her conviction in the college admissions scandal, completing supervised release and community service obligations, officials said Monday.

The 57-year-old Emmy-winning, Oscar-nominated actress pleaded guilty last year to mail fraud and honest services fraud for paying $15,000 to college fixer Rick Singer, who then cheated on the 2017 SAT exam for Huffman's daughter, Sophia Grace Macy.

Back on Oct. 25 of last year, Huffman was released from the Federal Correctional Institution, in Northern California, on the 11th day of her 14-day sentence.

