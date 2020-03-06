Female Builder Tough As Nails

For 33 years Cindy Stumpo has made a name for herself in Boston and beyond for building homes that are over the top. One nail at a time! Derek Zagami got an exclusive tour of a new mansion she is building in Brookline Massachusetts.

Armed with a strong personality her homes are massive, but make no mistake they are not traditional. And she will cringe at the words cookie cutter!

With her over the top personality her construction work became a television series on HGTV called Tough As Nails. And now hosts at weekly radio show on iHeart Radio called "Cindy Stumpo is Tough As Nails".



Cindy loves working with her family, since her daughter Sammy was a teenager she has worked side by side with her mom, who is one of the World's Top Female Builders.