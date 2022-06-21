Arlington

Fire at Arlington Church Rectory Might Have Been Intentionally Set

The building is currently unoccupied, as it is undergoing renovations

By Marc Fortier

Investigators say a fire in the basement of a church rectory in Arlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday might have been intentionally set.

The fire was reported early Tuesday morning at 22 Appleton St., the rectory for St. Athanasius the Great Church, which is located on the same street.

No one was injured.

Arlington fire officials said the rectory is currently unoccupied, as it is undergoing renovations. They said there have been a number of recent break-ins at the property and investigators are now looking into whether Tuesday's fire was intentionally set.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The state Fire Marshal's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Arlington police and fire are assisting with the investigation.

More Massachusetts stories

mbta 1 hour ago

Amid MBTA Problems, Mass. Lawmakers Point to Gov. Baker

mass and cass 11 hours ago

‘Threat to Public Safety': Politicians Urge Action on Mass. and Cass

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonMassachusettsst. athanasius the great church
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us