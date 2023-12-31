Fire Commissioner grateful Mattapan fire and shooting didn't result in injuries

Boston Fire Commissioner Paul F. Burke released a statement after a person was arrested after shooting at Boston firefighters trying to put out a blaze at a building in Mattapan Saturday morning, officials said, leading to a long standoff as the fire burned.

“I am grateful that the fire and active shooter incident yesterday did not result in any injury to our firefighters, police officers or residents.” said Burke. "As firefighters, our main focus at any fire is the rescue of residents and the extinguishment of the fire but this incident heightened the danger level for all of our first responders."

A SWAT team was called to a building on Fairlawn Avenue for a report of a person shooting at firefighters, police said. The fire on Fairlawn Avenue was reported about 11:35 a.m., police said.

Firefighters were gathered outside several buildings in the apartment complex where the incident was reported, and police were seen going in and out of a building. An emergency siren could be heard at the scene.

A person was seen being wheeled away from the scene on a stretcher, and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said later that the suspected gunman hurt himself, apparently in a fall. A gun was also recovered at the scene.

The suspected gunman hasn't been identified.

"Thank you to all of the Boston firefighters for their professionalism at yesterday’s incident and thank you to the responding Boston Police officers for protecting our firefighters at a very dangerous scene." Burke added.