South Africa

Fire leaves at least 63 people dead in South Africa's biggest city, authorities say

Emergency Management Services said another 43 people were injured in the blaze

By The Associated Press

MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

Emergency services say at least 63 people died in a fire in a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city.

Emergency Management Services said another 43 people were injured in the blaze, which that broke out in the predawn hours Thursday.

Spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said a search and recovery operation was underway, and it was likely the death toll would rise.

Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished, but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building in downtown Johannesburg.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

___

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

South Africafire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us