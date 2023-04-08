1 Dead, 2 Injured After Fire Rips Through Conn. Home

A person who was unaccounted for after a fire ripped through a home in Bloomfield on Saturday has been found dead and two others are injured.

Crews responded to the home on Simsbury Road shortly before 6 a.m.

The fire marshal said the fire was fully involved when the first crews arrived to the scene. It was brought under control within 45 minutes.

Investigators said two people were able to escape from the home and were taken to St. Francis Hospital. Authorities have not released details about the extent of any injuries.

According to the fire marshal, one resident was unaccounted for and was later found dead. The person's identity has not been released.

The fire is under investigation.