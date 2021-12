Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Webster Avenue.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Breaking: a 2-alarm fire in Cambridge on Webster Ave. working on more details. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/ud2ISxunjp — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) December 29, 2021

Firefighters could be seen on the roof of what appeared to be a multi-story home. Heavy smoke was pouring from the building.

No further details were immediately available.