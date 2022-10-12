Firefighters Battling Large Blaze at Sudbury Greenhouse

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a Sudbury, Massachusetts, greenhouse on Wednesday afternoon.

Sudbury police said the structure fire is on Codjer Lane, the address of Cavicchio Greenhouses. It was first reported around 2:30 p.m.

Aerial video showed what appeared to be a greenhouse destroyed by fire. Heavy black smoke was pouring from the structure.

Police are asking residents in the area to close their windows to keep some out of their homes.

Any businesses using Cavicchio Greenhouses are being asked to avoid the area. Motorists are also being asked to stay away.

If road closures are needed, police said they will provide a further update.

According to their website, Cavicchio Greenhouses, Inc. is "New England’s most comprehensive horticultural grower and distributor." They cultivate over 250 acres of annuals, perennials and nursery stock and also sell soil mixes, stone and landscaping supplies.

The property has been owned by the Cavicchio family for four generations. It was originally an apple orchard and vegetable farm before it was turned into a perennial and growing operation by Paul and Louise Cavicchio in 1940. Over the years the farm has evolved into a horticultural center.