Boston

Five arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Boston

Boston Police say they executed a search warrant in the areas of 35 Northampton Street, 155 Eustis Street, and 161 W. Springfield Street at around 12:11 p.m.

Getty Images

Five men were arrested on Saturday afternoon in Boston, Massachusetts for drug trafficking.

Boston Police say they executed a search warrant in the areas of 35 Northampton Street, 155 Eustis Street, and 161 W. Springfield Street at around 12:11 p.m.

According to authorities, officers recovered 459 plastic bags of crack cocaine (253 grams), 412 plastic bags of fentanyl (980 grams), about $7,977 in US currency, multiple plastic bags, gloves, masks, cutting agents, and drug paraphernalia.

The five men were identified as:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
  • Jose Virella-Castro, 41, of Boston
  • Jarlin Soto-Soto, 41, of Dorchester
  • Alejandro Fernandez, 62, of Roxbury
  • Michael Moreira, 57, for Roxbury
  • Rafael Puntier, 54, of Roxbury

All five suspects were charged with trafficking of class A and trafficking of class B. All five are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us