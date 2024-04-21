Five arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Boston

Five men were arrested on Saturday afternoon in Boston, Massachusetts for drug trafficking.

Boston Police say they executed a search warrant in the areas of 35 Northampton Street, 155 Eustis Street, and 161 W. Springfield Street at around 12:11 p.m.

According to authorities, officers recovered 459 plastic bags of crack cocaine (253 grams), 412 plastic bags of fentanyl (980 grams), about $7,977 in US currency, multiple plastic bags, gloves, masks, cutting agents, and drug paraphernalia.

The five men were identified as:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Jose Virella-Castro, 41, of Boston

Jarlin Soto-Soto, 41, of Dorchester

Alejandro Fernandez, 62, of Roxbury

Michael Moreira, 57, for Roxbury

Rafael Puntier, 54, of Roxbury

All five suspects were charged with trafficking of class A and trafficking of class B. All five are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.