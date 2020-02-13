Ohio

Five Inmates Escape From Ohio Correctional Facility

The inmates escaped through a window at some point Monday night or Tuesday morning, officials said

empty prison cell
Getty Images, File

Five inmates broke out of a first-floor window earlier this week to escape from an Ohio correctional facility, Canton police said.

The escape from the Stark Regional Community Corrections Center, which is in Louisville just east of Canton, occurred between 8:45 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Canton police report.

U.S. & World

Super Tuesday 49 mins ago

2020ers Look to Super Tuesday Even as 2 Other States Loom

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Facing Criticism, China Shakes Up Leadership in Epicenter of Virus Outbreak

Jaden Miller, Jason Drake, Joshua Bingham, Michael Fisher and Vincent Blanc fled through the window, NBC affiliate WKYC of Cleveland reported.

The Stark Regional Community Corrections Center is a "community-based adult correctional facility," according to its website.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Ohio
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us