Florida officials investigating after human skull found in thrift store's Halloween section

For one shopper at a thrift store in North Fort Myers, Fla., the creepiness of a skull on display became a little too real.

Investigators at the Lee County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that a skull found on display in a thrift store is of human origin.

Detectives say the skull was recognized by one unnamed shopper who happened to be an anthropologist.

The detectives on scene were able to confirm the skull was indeed human.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The store's owner says the skull was found in a storage unit purchased in years prior, according to a post put out by the sheriff's department.

The sheriff's department says it will continue to work with medical examiners to continue investigating the human skull and that the investigation is not suspicious in nature.