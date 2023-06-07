Cheez-It

Gas station pumps Cheez-It snacks for those traveling through California desert

If you plan on driving through the desert and need a snack, stop by this Cheez-It pop-up full of cheesy bites

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Driving through the desert in California doesn't have to be so boring and you don't have to go hungry, because for a few days, a town will have a gas station pumping out the famously tasty Cheez-It crackers.

The attraction will last until June 11 and will give fans the opportunity to visit the stand right in the middle of the desert. It is similar to a gas station where you will be able to fill up and devour the cheesy bites.

This is the world's first and only Cheez-It pump that literally pumps a stream of Cheez-It bags right into your car window.

"We know that many Cheez-It fans love to travel and never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It. We created this first-ever desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and cheer on fans," said Erin Storm, senior brand director for Cheez-It.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This is the world's first and only Cheez-It pump that literally pumps a stream of Cheez-It bags right into your car window.

The store is located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature Cheez-It branded merchandise, plus fans will be able to find exclusive flavors of the popular crackers.

U.S. & World

Capitol Riot

DOJ charges ‘Bob's Burgers,' ‘Arrested Development' actor in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

LGBTQ

Pride flag burned outside a City Hall in Arizona

"Cheez-It Stop will wow with exclusive merchandise, massive, shareable images of Cheez-It and aisles packed with our famous crackers. We can't wait to see them," Storm said.

This article tagged under:

Cheez-ItCaliforniafood and drinkJoshua Tree
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us