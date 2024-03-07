Former Rep. George Santos attends Biden's State of the Union address

Former Rep. George Santos is set to return to Capitol Hill Thursday night for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, according to a source familiar with his plans.

Santos, who still retains floor privileges as an ex-member of Congress, made his way to the speech, wearing a dark coat, cream-white trousers and sparkling accents as he made his way through the rows to chat with former colleagues.

He was spotted on the House floor sitting next to Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz.

This would mark the first time Santos is back on the House floor following his expulsion last year.

The former New York congressman was expelled from the House of Representatives in December over allegations he stole money from his campaign and the identities of some of his donors.

I’ll have to expel him twice. https://t.co/OIiPWkk2Uh — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) March 8, 2024

Also present in the crowd was Rep. Tom Suozzi, who took over Santo's seat after winning a special election in February.

This would mark the second time Santos attends a State of the Union address, the first being in 2023, when Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was caught on video calling him "an ass."