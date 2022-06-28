‘Get What You Want': Tips from a Biz Coach to Help You Live Your Dream Life

Is there a secret to get what you really want? Business coach Julie Solomon says yes, and she is sharing her secret!

The author of the new book 'Get What You Want: How to Go From Unseen to Unstoppable' joins Maria to talk about how she learned to shake limiting beliefs and embrace a life of freedom outside of her comfort zone to make everything she wants possible.

She shares when you need to set boundaries, when you need to break barriers and when you need to stop and re-assess.

You'll walk away feeling inspired, no question! Watch the episode above or click below to the watch the podcast.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.