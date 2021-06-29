nba

Giannis Antetokounmpo Exits Bucks-Hawks Game 4 With Hyperextended Knee

By Eric Mullin

Giannis exits Bucks-Hawks Game 4 with hyperextended knee originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night with a left knee injury.

He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game with a hyperextended knee.

Antetokounmpo suffered the injury in the third quarter when he landed awkwardly after attempting to break up an alley-oop to Hawks center Clint Capela.

Antetokounmpo was helped off the floor by his brother, Thanasis, as he went back to the locker room. Antetokounmpo eventually was able to walk under his own power but had a noticeable limp.

The former MVP briefly returned to Milwaukee's bench later in the third quarter before going to the locker room again.

The Hawks, who were without Trae Young due to a deep bone bruise in his foot, went on a 15-2 run after Antetokounmpo exited as they routed the Bucks 110-88. The series is now evened up at two games apiece as it shifts back to Milwaukee for Game 5 on Thursday.

