Goose Gets Stuck in NY AC Unit for 2 Days in Failed Bid to Beat Heat

It's so oppressive out there, even the geese can't stand it.
One actually tried to infiltrate a Long Island home through the air conditioning well over the weekend, Suffolk County cops say.
The bird got stuck for two days but a trained officer eventually managed to pull it out.
It wasn't clear if the goose was hurt in the two-day ordeal but it was seen moving around in a laundry basket after the rescue.
Watch those AC wells, Suffolk County. And find out when we'll get a break from this awful humidity here.
