Gov. Baker to Hold Friday Media Availability

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to address the media on Friday morning.

He is scheduled to hold a media availability at 11:30 a.m. at the State House. Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are also expected to attend.

While other states around the country contend with new COVID-19 spikes, Baker said Thursday that the approach Massachusetts has taken to fighting the virus and starting to reopen the economy is continuing to get results.

"Massachusetts continues to see encouraging public health data to support our gradual and phased reopening," Baker said, adding that face coverings, social distancing and good hygiene have "obviously made a tremendous difference here in Massachusetts."

Public health officials later in the day added 226 new cases of the respiratory disease to the state's total caseload and announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 25 additional people. Since Feb. 1, there have been 107,837 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 7,963 people have died from the virus.

The highly-contagious coronavirus is expected to continue spreading for months, and state officials on Thursday detailed their plan to get kids back to school in the fall while protecting them from the virus.

Dr. Robbie Goldstein, an infectious disease doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital, said that children are less likely to be infected by coronavirus and masks are effective in preventing the spread when schools reopen this fall.

Districts and schools are told to prepare for three possible scenarios: a return to classroom instruction, a mix of classroom and remote learning, and the continued reliance on remote learning. Students in second grade or higher would be required to wear a mask or face covering during the school day, though "mask breaks" will be built into the daily routine.

"Based on the combination of health and safety requirements and rigorous protocols that we are putting in place for the fall, we believe the risk of transmission in schools is likely lower than the risks of transmission in many other settings," Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley wrote in a memo to school leaders.

Eyeing the possibility of cold and flu season overlapping with ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19, the Baker administration is planning to work with schools and municipalities to get more people to get a flu shot this fall.

