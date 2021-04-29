Gov. Baker to Make Announcement, Give COVID Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to make an announcement relative to his administration's Career Technical Initiative on Thursday morning. He is also expected to field questions about the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. from the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and top state education, economic development and labor officials.

Baker's press conference comes one day before Massachusetts is set to relax its outdoor mask mandate, the first step in a series of measures announced earlier this week aimed at reopening the state's economy now that hospitalizations and COVID cases are declining.

Beginning Friday, face masks will only be required outside in public when it’s not possible to socially distance — or when required for other reasons, including at outdoor events.

Face coverings will still be required at all times in indoor public places, including stores.

Face coverings will also continue to be required at all times at events, whether held indoors or outdoors and whether held in a public space or private home, except when eating or drinking.

At smaller gatherings in private homes, face coverings are recommended but not required.

The $300 fine that had been put in place as an enforcement mechanism will also be eliminated.

The Baker administration announced additional steps Tuesday to continue reopening the state.

Massachusetts businesses can fully reopen without restrictions on Aug. 1, but some in the tourism industry say that's too late in the summer to bounce back.

Large venues like indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks — currently operating at 12% capacity — will be allowed to increase to 25% capacity beginning May 10.

Amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks will be permitted to operate at 50% capacity.

Road races and other large, outdoor organized amateur or professional group athletic events will be permitted with staggered starts, while youth and adult amateur sports tournaments will be allowed for moderate and high-risk sports.

Singing will also be allowed indoors with strict distancing requirements at performance venues, restaurants and other businesses.

Beginning May 29, street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals will be allowed to open at 50% of their previous capacity and bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries and distilleries will be subject to restaurant rules with seated service only, a 90-minute limit and no dance floors.

Restaurants will be allowed to increase the maximum table size to 10.

And beginning Aug. 1, other businesses will be allowed to open including nightclubs, indoor water parks, ball pits. saunas, hot-tubs, steam rooms at fitness centers and health clubs.