Gov. Baker to Speak Amid Continued Protests, Coronavirus Reopening

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday as the state continues to reopen from the coronavirus shutdowns and Black Lives Matter protests continue locally and across the country.

Baker is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. from the State House. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito is also expected to attend.

The governor has said he has been working with the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus on a proposal for police reform legislation, and Rep. Russell Holmes, a member of the caucus, said he's hoping Baker will release his bill on Wednesday.

Legislation that would move the state a step closer to implementing a new standards and certification system for police officers has been filed for years on Beacon Hill without reaching the floor for a vote in the House or Senate.

But now, in the wake of local and national protests against racism and police brutality, the idea appears to be gaining traction. Baker and the Legislature's top Democrats have all expressed interest in police reform legislation.

Baker is also likely to face questions Wednesday about the state's phased reopening.

Many Massachusetts businesses can open their doors again starting Monday.

Massachusetts continues to make progress on its path down from the COVID-19 peak, even as other states in the South and West show worrying signs of growing outbreaks.

Downward trends continued for fatalities linked to the virus, while they remained close to the status quo for hospitalizations and overall infections. Public health officials reported 195 new cases in Massachusetts on Tuesday and 18 new deaths.

Baker has said he expects to announce this week when the next step will come in the gradual plan to welcome consumers and employees back to brick-and-mortar businesses, including the return of indoor dining at restaurants.

State House News Service contributed to this report.