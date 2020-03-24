Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on State’s Coronavirus Cases and Response

Governor Ned Lamont will be holding a news briefing on Tuesday to provide the latest information on the state's coronavirus cases and the state's response.

The news briefing is scheduled at 4 p.m. from Hartford and will be available in this article.

On Monday, the governor confirmed ten people have died in the state have died from coronavirus-related complications. New numbers released on Monday show that 415 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Lamont ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close by 8 p.m. Monday. You can see a list of what the state considers essential businesses here.

On Monday, Lamont said he is ordering all schools remain closed until at least April 20. In an interview Tuesday, the governor said schools will likely stay closed until the fall. He originally had ordered that schools stay closed through March 31.