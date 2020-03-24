coronavirus

Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on State’s Coronavirus Cases and Response

NBC Universal, Inc.

Governor Ned Lamont will be holding a news briefing on Tuesday to provide the latest information on the state's coronavirus cases and the state's response.

The news briefing is scheduled at 4 p.m. from Hartford and will be available in this article.

On Monday, the governor confirmed ten people have died in the state have died from coronavirus-related complications. New numbers released on Monday show that 415 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Trump Says He Wants to Ease Coronavirus Restrictions by Easter

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Tokyo Olympics Officially Postponed Until 2021

Lamont ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close by 8 p.m. Monday. You can see a list of what the state considers essential businesses here.

On Monday, Lamont said he is ordering all schools remain closed until at least April 20. In an interview Tuesday, the governor said schools will likely stay closed until the fall. He originally had ordered that schools stay closed through March 31.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Ned Lamont
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us