Conn. Governor to Hold COVID Briefing This Afternoon

Gov. Ned Lamont is going to be holding a news briefing Thursday afternoon on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Wednesday was 16.55%, a decrease from 18.44% on Tuesday, and 1,805 people were hospitalized with the virus.
The news conference comes a day after Lamont announced that he signed an executive order requiring people visiting Connecticut nursing homes will have to proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result.
The governor will be holding a virtual news conference at 4 p.m.