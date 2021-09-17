Governor to Discuss Efforts to Welcome More Than 300 Afghan Refugees to Conn.

As many as 310 Afghan refugees will soon call Connecticut home in the coming months and organizations that will be helping the refugees are looking for help to find housing. They are looking for landlords for housing, employers to hire refugees, and tutors to help educate people who will be moving to the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference Friday morning about his administration’s efforts to welcome the refugees to the state.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"These evacuees are our allies and have supported our country for years, and it is our turn to return the favor," Lamont said. "Connecticut has a legacy of being there for those in need, and we are proud to answer the call.”

Earlier this week, the Biden administration started notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees were slated to be resettled in their states.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security ensured that the refugees will be vetted, in addition to having all necessary vaccinations, including for COVID-19, added officials.

Senator Richard Blumenthal and resettlement workers anticipate that refugees will begin arriving in large numbers in communities across the U.S., perhaps as early as next week.

Lamont said he has directed the Connecticut Department of Social Services to ensure all of the necessary resources are available and ready to support these men, women and children with food, shelter, education and job training.

"It is our obligation and our duty to ensure these Afghan refugees feel welcome in our state," said Lamont.

The State of Connecticut has also joined a bipartisan organization committed to helping Afghan refugees resettle called Welcome.US.