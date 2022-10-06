Secret Service

Harris Was Involved in a Motorcade Accident This Week Initially Described as a ‘Mechanical Failure'

The Secret Service said the vice president was moved to another vehicle after the previously unreported incident. The agency said there were no injuries.

Kamala Harris
Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

Vice President Kamala Harris was involved in a motorcade accident Monday that was initially reported to Secret Service leaders as a "mechanical failure," an agency spokesman said Wednesday night.

The spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, said the accident occurred when the vehicle carrying Harris overcorrected and hit a curb.

“During a protective movement Monday, a vehicle in a motorcade had a minor overcorrection and struck a curb,” Guglielmi said. “The protectee [Harris] was transferred to a secondary vehicle and the motorcade continued to its destination. There were no injuries to anyone.”

The Washington Post first reported the incident.

Radio traffic surrounding the incident, which was communicated to agency leaders by personnel supporting the motorcade, initially indicated that a mechanical failure had occurred, Guglielmi said.

