Healey headed to D.C. for Govs' meeting

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will lead a session focused on cybersecurity during the National Governors Association winter meeting in Washington D.C., which kicked off Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Healey traveled to Washington on Thursday and returns to Massachusetts this weekend, meaning Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will serve as acting governor in her absence, a Healey spokesperson told the News Service. Healey's office had previously said it would no longer disclose the governor's out-of-state travel in advance.

Healey will spearhead a meeting of the Cybersecurity Working Group of the Council of Governors, with the discussion expected to address cyber resilience efforts and the state's role in implementing AI, the spokesperson said. The governor was recently named co-chair of the bipartisan working group, composed of 10 governors.

During her time in the nation's capital, Healey is also scheduled to meet with federal officials to advocate for more funding to support clean energy, disaster relief with an emphasis on local communities affected by extreme weather, and the surge of migrant arrivals in Massachusetts, the spokesperson said. More details about Healey's travels will be shared as the trip continues, the spokesperson said.

U.S. Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Amy Coney Barrett participate in a session about "how to disagree agreeably" during a Friday plenary session hosted by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, NGA's chair, according to the winter meeting schedule. Saturday sessions deal with economic and workforce development, public health and disaster response, AI trends, and housing.