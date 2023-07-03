Hartford

Homicide investigation underway in Hartford, Conn.

A man has died after he was shot multiple times in the driveway of a home in Hartford early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Prospect Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities said a man in his 40s was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the back driveway of a multi-family home.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Investigators believe a suspect shot the man in what appears to be a targeted attack and then fled on foot.

There is no danger to the public.

